Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Copart were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Copart by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 1.2 %

CPRT traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.28. 578,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,551. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

