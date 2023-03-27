Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CLB opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 2.65. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

