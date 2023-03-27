Cormark Lowers Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) to Market Perform

Cormark lowered shares of Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.20.
Quarterhill Price Performance
Shares of QTRH opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15.
Quarterhill Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.