Cormark Lowers Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) to Market Perform

Cormark lowered shares of Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.20.

Shares of QTRH opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

