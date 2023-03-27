Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading Up 4.3%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 82,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 82,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Corporación América Airports Trading Up 8.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile
Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.
