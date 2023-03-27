Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading Up 4.3%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 82,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 82,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Corporación América Airports Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,918 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,982,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 297,198 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

