Cottage Street Advisors LLC Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 2.4% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of CVS Health worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,359,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $73.79. 2,243,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,296,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $108.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

