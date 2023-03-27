Cottage Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 4.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,293. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

