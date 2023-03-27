Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8,843.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,708 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.6% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of 3M worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in 3M by 184.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 186.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $101.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,243. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

