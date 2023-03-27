Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Evercore ISI

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,876. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 419,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

