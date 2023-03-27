Crescent Sterling Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,552 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,669 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

TXN traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.04. 898,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,585. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

