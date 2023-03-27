Crescent Sterling Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,240 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
