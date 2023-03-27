Crescent Sterling Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,240 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.38. 284,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,701. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

