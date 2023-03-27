Crescent Sterling Ltd. Invests $586,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cummins by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Insider Activity

Cummins Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMI traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $224.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.57 and its 200 day moving average is $237.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.