Crescent Sterling Ltd. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. 3M makes up 1.8% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.38. The company had a trading volume of 874,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average is $117.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

