Crescent Sterling Ltd. Makes New $327,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after purchasing an additional 247,669 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 95,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,206. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $86.89. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

