Crescent Sterling Ltd. Makes New $471,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 128,232 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,628,000 after buying an additional 508,310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after buying an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,859,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,284,000 after acquiring an additional 144,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 421,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $68.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

