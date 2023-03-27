Critical Comparison: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A Motus GI -3,390.55% -343.21% -89.73%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Motus GI $390,000.00 6.26 -$19.03 million ($7.35) -0.11

This table compares Nuvectra and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nuvectra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motus GI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nuvectra and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A Motus GI 0 1 2 0 2.67

Motus GI has a consensus target price of $5.81, indicating a potential upside of 614.51%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Summary

Motus GI beats Nuvectra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

