Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 95,840 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,265,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,932,293. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $531.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

