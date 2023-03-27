Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Logitech International worth $11,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Logitech International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,483,000 after buying an additional 538,087 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 420,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 375,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 1,896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 300,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of LOGI traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. TheStreet raised Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Logitech International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.