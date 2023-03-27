Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $16.90 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.