Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $17.78 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.73. 365,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,060. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.09 and a 200 day moving average of $254.57. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.