Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $19.17 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 58,605 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.83. 8,083,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,454,613. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.01 billion, a PE ratio of 154.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.16 and a 200-day moving average of $171.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

