Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $25.58 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,115 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.11. 716,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,768,312. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.92 and a 200 day moving average of $120.79. The stock has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

