Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,939 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $29.25. 1,136,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

