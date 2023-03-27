Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Price Performance

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $634.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

