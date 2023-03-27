Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,257 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,730,623. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $153.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.