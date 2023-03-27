Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,856 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,658 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 9,655 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $13,398,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

COP traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.91. The stock had a trading volume of 728,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,269. The company has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.37.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

