Crown (NYSE:CCK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.73.
Crown Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CCK opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. Crown has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
Crown Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 16.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $48,000.
About Crown
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown (CCK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.