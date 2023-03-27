Crown (NYSE:CCK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Shares of CCK opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. Crown has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

