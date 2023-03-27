CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Down 77.9% in March

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the February 28th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 192.0 days.

CTP Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTPVF remained flat at C$15.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.97. CTP has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$15.00.

About CTP

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

