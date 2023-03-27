Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CW traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $171.93. The stock had a trading volume of 26,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,248. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

