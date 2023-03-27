CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $3.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

CTMX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

About CytomX Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

