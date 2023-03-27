DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 767,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 36.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 128,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition alerts:

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DALS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,949. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.