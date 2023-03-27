Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $8.18

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $7.89. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 240,718 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.58 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,632,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 221,518 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

