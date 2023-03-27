Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 1,583.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Shares of DTRUY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.97. 32,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,835. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Daimler Truck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.