Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 1,583.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Daimler Truck Stock Performance
Shares of DTRUY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.97. 32,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,835. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.
Daimler Truck Company Profile
