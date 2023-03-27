Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Datatec Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

About Datatec

(Get Rating)

Datatec Ltd. engages in the development and provision of information and communication technology solutions and services. It operates through the following divisions: Westcon International, Logicalis, and Corporate, Consulting, and Financial Services. The Westcon International division offers security, collaboration, networking, and data centre services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.