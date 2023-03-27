DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $825.34 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00326434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012515 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

