Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Reduced by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,799 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,194,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

