Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 372 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.0 %

CAH stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,798. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

