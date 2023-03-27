Delta Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,465,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.4 %
UDEC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.04. 21,361 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December
The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC)
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.