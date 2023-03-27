Delta Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,465,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.4 %

UDEC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.04. 21,361 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.