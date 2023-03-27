Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

MMP traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

