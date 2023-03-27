Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 29.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Trading Up 1.0 %

AES stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

