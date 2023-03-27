Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 106,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,285. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

