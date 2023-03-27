Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,554. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

