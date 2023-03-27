Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 2,553 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $293.97. 278,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,990. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $346.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.56.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

