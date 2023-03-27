Dent (DENT) Market Capitalization Tops $98.62 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $98.62 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

