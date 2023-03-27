Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 56000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali and Rwanda. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project that consists of a total of ten contiguous tenements covering an area of 410 square kilometers located in Western Mali.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Gold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Gold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.