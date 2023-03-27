Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Target Price to $9.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 22.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 342,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares during the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $358,000. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.1% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 134,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

