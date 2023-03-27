DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 5,442 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $45,995.68.

On Monday, January 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $44,438.32.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 144.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DexCom by 319.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 280.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $288,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,138 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 184.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,769,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 323.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,804 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

