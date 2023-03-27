DeXe Self Reported Market Cap Hits $97.74 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00009957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeXe has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $97.74 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00332984 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,999.39 or 0.26045742 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00010173 BTC.

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,980.52092348 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.76615612 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,442,281.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

