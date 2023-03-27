Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DGEAF remained flat at $43.70 during trading hours on Monday. 42 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,987. Diageo has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

