Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at TD Securities

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CARE. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CARE stock opened at C$3.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.99. Dialogue Health Technologies has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$6.38. The stock has a market cap of C$253.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.