Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Trimmed by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 69,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,361. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.86.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

